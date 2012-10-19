BRIEF-India's Everest Organics says USFDA approves facility at Aroor Village
* Says USFDA inspected manufacturing facility at Aroor Village and received final approval Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVSuwz) Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Oct 19 Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest insulin producer, said on Friday the advisory panel to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had recommended approving its long-acting insulin Tresiba.
The EMA's final approval of a drug rarely goes against the view of the advisory panel.
The advisory panel of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to publish its recommendation of a Tresiba approval on November 8.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Says USFDA inspected manufacturing facility at Aroor Village and received final approval Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVSuwz) Further company coverage:
* Vascular biogenics-new data showing treatment with vb-111 induced durable tumor regression,attenuation of tumor growth in patients with recurrent glioblastoma