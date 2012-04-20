COPENHAGEN, April 20 Danish drugmaker Novo
Nordisk's chief scientist said on Friday that a
consumer advocacy group's petition to U.S. regulators to
withdraw Novo's diabetes drug Victoza was groundless and would
have no consequences.
Non-profit consumer group Public Citizen asked the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration to remove Victoza from the U.S. market,
saying that the drug increases the risk of serious health
problems such as thyroid cancer and kidney failure.
Novo Nordisk's Chief Science Officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen
told Reuters that Public Citizen had referred to old data from
studies on mice and rats which had no relevance to the use of
Victoza in humans.
"We do not expect any consequences for Victoza from Public
Citizen's petition," Thomsen said. "There is nothing in it."
Novo Nordisk said in a statement that patients taking
Victoza and healthcare professionals should remain confident in
the drug's safety.