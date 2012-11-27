COPENHAGEN Nov 27 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
on Tuesday said new data showed an advantage for type
two diabetes patients given its diabetes drug Victoza compared
with rival drugs from Merck & Co and Amylin
Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The world's biggest insulin producer said in a statement
that more type two diabetes patients given Victoza achieved an
average blood sugar level below seven percent than those given
Merck's sitagliptin (Januvia) or Amylin's exenatid BID.
For non-diabetics, the usual blood sugar level is between 4
and five percent, while a level of 6.5 percent is considered
good blood sugar control for people with diabetes.
Improving blood sugar control can help reduce the risk of
complications associated with diabetes.
The study had monitored patients given Victoza (liraglutide)
over 26 weeks, compared with patients given the two rival
treatments, Novo Nordisk said.