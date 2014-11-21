COPENHAGEN Nov 21 Novo Nordisk A/S : ** Victoza receives positive Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use opinion opinion for use in adults with type 2 diabetes and moderate renal impairment ** Once the European Commission approves the label expansion, physician s in the European Union will be able to prescribe Victoza, the once-daily human glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue, to adults with type 2 diabetes and moderate renal impairment without dose adjustments