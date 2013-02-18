* CEO of port operator rejects accusations of mismanagement
* Shareholders Transneft, Summa draw battle lines over NCSP
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Gleb Stolyarov
MOSCOW/NOVOROSSIISK, Russia, Feb 18 The head of
Russia's largest port group rejected claims of mismanagement
from shareholder Transneft as the pipeline monopoly prepared to
fight fellow shareholder Summa for control of oil export ports.
Transneft chief Nikolai Tokarev said the
pipeline operator had called for a change of management at
Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port and wanted to reduce
the influence of Ziyavudin Magomedov's Summa Group.
"I was very surprised when I read that," NCSP Group Chief
Executive Rado Antolovic said late on Sunday, citing a high
level of board support for his candidacy as CEO. "My team and I
will be successful, not by 90 percent, but by 100 percent, and
our results speak for themselves."
State-owned Transneft and Summa jointly own 50.1 percent in
the port operator, which also controls the Baltic port of
Primorsk, via Novoport Holding Ltd.
According to industry sources, Antolovic was offered the
post of NCSP director general by Summa. He subsequently took the
helm last April.
The shareholders' standoff precedes the state's expected
sale of a 20 percent stake in the port - controlled by state
property watchdog Rosimushchestvo - as a part of a broader
privatisation programme to raise funds for Russia's budget.
According to NCSP data, Russian Railways owns 5.3 percent,
with 21.9 percent ownership described as "other stakeholders".
Summa is one contender for the stake, while Rosneft
, the state oil company headed by Igor Sechin, a
longtime political ally of President Vladimir Putin, has
suggested it could buy it rather than see it sold on the market.
Moscow-traded NCSP shares fell 3 percent in afternoon trade
on Monday, underperforming a 0.17 percent decline in the broader
market.
Transneft and Rosneft have been seeking tighter control over
oil flows, the lifeblood of Russia's $2.1 trillion-strong
economy.
Earlier this month, Rosneft secured several contracts to
supply oil directly to European customers, bypassing trading
structures, operating on Transneft's "Druzhba" pipeline.
Transneft's Tokarev has said the company was lining up for
battle against private magnates who built their fortunes around
the company's export infrastructure.
ACCUSATIONS FLY
On Monday, at a separate news conference, Transneft accused
the port management of underinvesting in infrastructure, saying
that out of 5.44 billion roubles ($180.51 million) set aside for
investment in 2012, only 2.5 billion roubles were spent.
Maxim Grishanin, Transneft's vice president, also said the
port may face difficulty managing its debt of $1.95 billion,
mostly borrowed from Russia's top lender, Sberbank, to
buy Primorsk.
Kommersant newspaper reported last week that Grishanin was
Transneft's pick to replace Antolovic. On Monday Grishanin said
Transneft's candidates were under discussion.
Antolovic, travelling with journalists to the Novorossiisk
port on Monday, was due to comment on Transneft's specific
allegations later in the day.
($1 = 30.1365 Russian roubles)
