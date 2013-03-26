* Russia to sell its 20 percent in the port operator this
year
* The stake valued at almost $400 million
By Gleb Stolyarov
MOSCOW, March 26 Ukrainian port operator
Transinvestservice (TIS) wants to bid in the planned sale of
Russia's 20 percent stake in port operator NCSP Group, sources
familiar with TIS and the Russian state property fund's plans
said on Tuesday.
The sale is part of a programme announced by Russia in 2010
aiming to raise $50 billion over five years through the sale of
stakes in big companies such as oil major Rosneft and
banks Sberbank and VTB.
The government wants to sell the 20 percent stake in NCSP
controlled by state property fund Rosimushchestvo and which it
values at around $400 million.
Spokesmen for the state fund and TIS declined comment on
possible plans to take part in the privatisation of NCSP, which
controls the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk and the Baltic port
of Primorsk.
TIS controls Ukraine's largest dry cargo port, which last
year handled some 19 million tonnes of commodities and consumer
goods.
TIS's interest is despite NCSP's board having last week been
forced to appoint an acting head after Rado Antolovic
temporarily stepped down to face a criminal investigation.
Russian investigators said they had opened a criminal case
against Antolovic for allegedly failing to repay a $1.5 million
loan while at the company's helm. Antolovic has denied any
wrongdoing.
NCSP has also become a bone of contention between its key
shareholders, state-owned oil pipeline operator Transneft
and Summa Group, who jointly own 50.1 percent.
Transneft Chief Nikolai Tokarev has called for a change of
management at NCSP and wanted to reduce the influence of
Ziyavudin Magomedov's Summa Group.
NCSP is also in a sensitive economic position because of the
volume of oil exports, lifeblood of Russia's $2.1
trillion-strong economy, handled by its ports.
Last year, Novorossiisk handled 42.5 million tonnes of oil,
while Primorsk exported 68.15 million tonnes - accounting for
more than a half of crude exports from the world's top oil
producer.
Summa is another contender for the NCSP stake, while
Rosneft, the state oil company headed by Igor Sechin, a longtime
political ally of President Vladimir Putin, has suggested it
could buy it rather than see it sold on the market.
(Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Holmes)