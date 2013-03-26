* Russia to sell its 20 percent in the port operator this year

* The stake valued at almost $400 million

By Gleb Stolyarov

MOSCOW, March 26 Ukrainian port operator Transinvestservice (TIS) wants to bid in the planned sale of Russia's 20 percent stake in port operator NCSP Group, sources familiar with TIS and the Russian state property fund's plans said on Tuesday.

The sale is part of a programme announced by Russia in 2010 aiming to raise $50 billion over five years through the sale of stakes in big companies such as oil major Rosneft and banks Sberbank and VTB.

The government wants to sell the 20 percent stake in NCSP controlled by state property fund Rosimushchestvo and which it values at around $400 million.

Spokesmen for the state fund and TIS declined comment on possible plans to take part in the privatisation of NCSP, which controls the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk and the Baltic port of Primorsk.

TIS controls Ukraine's largest dry cargo port, which last year handled some 19 million tonnes of commodities and consumer goods.

TIS's interest is despite NCSP's board having last week been forced to appoint an acting head after Rado Antolovic temporarily stepped down to face a criminal investigation.

Russian investigators said they had opened a criminal case against Antolovic for allegedly failing to repay a $1.5 million loan while at the company's helm. Antolovic has denied any wrongdoing.

NCSP has also become a bone of contention between its key shareholders, state-owned oil pipeline operator Transneft and Summa Group, who jointly own 50.1 percent.

Transneft Chief Nikolai Tokarev has called for a change of management at NCSP and wanted to reduce the influence of Ziyavudin Magomedov's Summa Group.

NCSP is also in a sensitive economic position because of the volume of oil exports, lifeblood of Russia's $2.1 trillion-strong economy, handled by its ports.

Last year, Novorossiisk handled 42.5 million tonnes of oil, while Primorsk exported 68.15 million tonnes - accounting for more than a half of crude exports from the world's top oil producer.

Summa is another contender for the NCSP stake, while Rosneft, the state oil company headed by Igor Sechin, a longtime political ally of President Vladimir Putin, has suggested it could buy it rather than see it sold on the market. (Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Holmes)