BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, April 16 Russian port Novorossiisk said on Monday its net profit fell by 49.5 percent last year to $130.5 million due to interest expenses and a currency exchange loss.
Interest payments on debt amounted to $144.6 million in 2011, while the currency exchange loss came to $168 million, Andrei Bubnov, deputy head of the company's finance department, told journalists.
The company's debt stood at $2.38 billion.
The company, based on the Black Sea, saw its 2011 revenue grow 65.2 percent to $1.05 billion and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rise 32.3 percent to $550.3 million, Bubnov said.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.