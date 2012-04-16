MOSCOW, April 16 Russian port Novorossiisk said on Monday its net profit fell by 49.5 percent last year to $130.5 million due to interest expenses and a currency exchange loss.

Interest payments on debt amounted to $144.6 million in 2011, while the currency exchange loss came to $168 million, Andrei Bubnov, deputy head of the company's finance department, told journalists.

The company's debt stood at $2.38 billion.

The company, based on the Black Sea, saw its 2011 revenue grow 65.2 percent to $1.05 billion and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rise 32.3 percent to $550.3 million, Bubnov said.