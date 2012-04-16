MOSCOW, April 16 Russian oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft supported the idea of handing over the
state's 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port
(NCSP) to oil major Rosneft, a letter sent
by the companies' presidents showed.
The plan, introduced earlier this year by Deputy Prime
Minister Igor Sechin, will see private Summa Group, which owns
most of NCSP together with Transneft and currently holds
operating control of the port, become a minority shareholder.
According to a letter to Prime Minister Vladimir Putin seen
by Reuters, Transneft head Nikolai Tokarev and Rosneft CEO
Eduard Khudainatov asked Putin to support Sechin's suggestion of
selling the NCSP stake to Rosneft and allowing it to buy a
further 5 percent from Russian Railways and TransCreditBank.
If Rosneft takes over the state's shares in NCSP, the
government would effectively assume control of the port. NSCP,
on the Black Sea, handles about 25 percent of Russia's crude oil
exports and operates its largest grain terminal.
The Russian government last summer hired Morgan Stanley to
manage the sale of NCSP, planned for this year.
Ziyavuddin Magomedov's Summa Group had expressed interest in
increasing its stake. It is involved in projects ranging from
oil to telecoms, has stakes in two grain export terminals in
NCSP and, according to sources, has expressed interest in buying
the state's stake in United Grain Co, which controls one of the
two terminals.
Rosneft declined to comment. Transneft was not immediately
available for comment.
