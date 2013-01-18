* Port is biggest outlet for energy, commodities
* Loading of cargoes other than oil continues
* No oil loadings expected before Monday
MOSCOW, Jan 18 The Black Sea port of
Novorossiisk, Russia's biggest outlet for energy resources and
commodities such as grain, has halted crude oil loadings but
continues to load all other cargoes, a port spokeswoman said on
Friday.
"Novorossiisk Commercial Sea port continues all types of
docking, loading and discharge operations for all types of
cargo, except for operations in the Sheskharis oil area, as
weather conditions allow them to be carried out safely in the
harbour of Novorossiisk port," the spokeswoman said.
"At Sheskharis, loading has been stopped, vessels have been
taken out on roads, and port equipment has been secured."
Transshipment from the Transneft export
pipeline system takes place at Sheskharis. Transneft said
loadings were halted on Jan. 15.
"There will be no loading before Monday, it could be even
not before Wednesday," Transneft official Igor Dyomin said.
"Transneft continues pumping oil to Novorossiisk, we have
enough spare reservoirs."
The Russian Federal Hydrometeorological Centre said high
winds of between 14 and 17 metres per second will not subside
before Tuesday. (here)
Earlier on Friday, Novorossiisk said total cargo turnover
edged up last year as growth in general cargo shipments, mostly
steel, offset declines in crude oil and grain.
Russia plans to increase shipments of its Urals crude oil
from Novorossiisk to 3.135 million tonnes in January from 2.91
million in December.
(Reporting by Natalya Chumakova; and Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Anthony Barker)