MOSCOW Dec 21 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group (NCSP), Russia's biggest ports operator after taking over Primorsk Trade Port last year, reported a sharp rise in profits on Friday but said the economic outlook remained uncertain.

Net profit for the first nine months of the year were up 345 percent at $319.7 million, boosted by a $96 million foreign exchange gain due to the rouble's strengthening against the dollar while conversely the result a year ago was eroded by a forex loss, the firm said in a statement.

Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 16 percent to $469 million, which the company said was due to a rise in high-margin grain exports and a tight control of costs.

Overall revenue was up just 0.5 percent at $785.9 as total cargo turnover increased by 3.5 percent to 121.4 million tonnes, including a 110.5 percent rise in grain throughputs to 6.4 million tonnes.

"Our results reflect the underlying robustness of our business, and our successful efforts to improve operational efficiency, but macroeconomic uncertainty still remains a significant factor for the future," said Chief Executive Rado Antolovic.

"Looking forward, we retain our stance of cautious optimism," he added.