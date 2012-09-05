BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin acquires 5 buildings at Honokohau industrial park in Kailua-Kona
* Alexander & Baldwin acquires five buildings at Honokohau industrial park in Kailua-Kona
MOSCOW, Sept 5 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group, a major outlet for oil and grain exports from Russia, said on Wednesday its net profit for the first half year of 2012 fell 36.6 percent to $141 million, mainly due to exchange rate effects.
Turnover grew 6.2 percent, helped by recovery in grain shipments after Russia lifted an export ban in July 2011 as well as growth in crude oil, oil products and ferrous metals.
Revenue rose 9.5 percent to $541.1 million, the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc filed a countersuit against Dollar Express on Tuesday, alleging that the smaller company's private equity owners siphoned off funds and failed to pay for $50 million in goods and services.