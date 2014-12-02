COPENHAGEN Dec 2 The Danish enzymes maker Novozymes announced on Tuesday the launch of the first commercial enzyme technology to convert waste oil from fast food restaurants and factories into biodiesel for cars and lorries.

Conventional biodiesel is created by using natural materials such as rapeseed and converting its oils into diesel fuel but such feedstocks are more expensive than waste.

"Biodiesel producers can thereby reduce their raw material costs," Novozymes said in a press release, not disclosing any economic expectations for the new product. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)