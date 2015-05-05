COPENHAGEN May 5 Danish industrial enzymes
maker Novozymes has struck a deal to supply the
world's first refinery producing biofuel from sawdust.
Novozymes is already a big player in the biofuel market,
providing about 60 percent of enzymes used in U.S. production,
which tends to use edible raw materials such as corn.
But the company sees a big potential market in making
biofuels from inedible materials -- so-called advanced or
cellulosic biofuels.
The world's largest industrial enzymes maker said on Tuesday
it had agreed a deal with Finland's St1 Biofuels, which will
build and operate the refinery.
Novozymes will provide the enzymes.
The refinery will be in Kajaani in central Finland, which
has a long history of timber production from which sawdust is a
by-product, and should be ready in 2016, Novozymes said.
The Danish company's enzymes speed up the fermentation
process that turns raw material into ethanol fuel, helping to
lower costs for biofuel projects that are often on the cusp of
commerciality.
Novozymes is particularly looking to expand in advanced
biofuels outside the United States, where regulatory uncertainty
is holding back the industry.
It has struck deals recently to supply enzymes to plants in
countries including Malaysia, Brazil, Italy and China. Some of
these projects can undertake biomass conversion -- where natural
feedstock is turned not into fuel but, for example, plastics.
