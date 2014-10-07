COPENHAGEN Oct 7 This year has been a good one
for Novozymes' biofuels business but it may yet end on a sour
note as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalises
its long-overdue biofuel targets for this year and
next.
EPA PROPOSALS
* The regulations, part of the U.S. Renewable Fuels Standard
that came into force in 2008, set the amount of renewables to be
blended with gasoline and diesel, with the aim of reducing the
petroleum component in transport fuel.
* The EPA proposed cuts to the targets last November after
lobbying from refiners. But after a series of comment periods,
the EPA has repeatedly delayed submission of its proposals for
White House approval, angering both industries.
* Refiners in the United States called for a cut in the 2014
targets, arguing that they cannot blend more than 10 percent
ethanol with gasoline because of vehicle safety and performance
concerns.
* The EPA targets are based on total volumes, meaning that
flat-to-falling gasoline consumption in the United States could
allow for an increase beyond the ethanol "blendwall" of 10
percent.
* Targets for gasoline blends are split between
first-generation biofuel - largely corn-based ethanol - and
second-generation cellulosic ethanol.
* The EPA proposals cut volumes for corn-based biofuels to
13 billion gallons from the 14.4 billion gallons originally
envisaged.
* It proposed cutting cellulosic volumes to 17 million
gallons from 1.75 billion gallons, reflecting over-optimistic
production projections for the industry when the Energy
Independence and Security Act was passed in 2007.
NOVOZYMES' POSITION
* "When you talk about the future, first-generation ethanol
is already part of the supply chain, so I have a hard time
imagining that they would create a law that would wipe that
out," Andy Fordyce, Novozymes' business operations head, said.
* The company's corn-ethanol business has grown by about 26
percent in the first half of this year, with increased ethanol
production accounting for about 9 percent. Most of the remaining
growth was from the sale of new enzymes to ethanol producers.
* Changes in EPA targets for cellulosic ethanol could prove
more damaging to what is still a nascent segment of the biofuels
sector. But unlike corn-based ethanol, which is almost solely
based in North America, there are more markets for cellulosic.
