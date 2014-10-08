(Repeats Tuesday story, no changes o tx)

COPENHAGEN Oct 7 This year has been a good one for Novozymes' biofuels business but it may yet end on a sour note as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalises its long-overdue biofuel targets for this year and next.

EPA PROPOSALS

* The regulations, part of the U.S. Renewable Fuels Standard that came into force in 2008, set the amount of renewables to be blended with gasoline and diesel, with the aim of reducing the petroleum component in transport fuel.

* The EPA proposed cuts to the targets last November after lobbying from refiners. But after a series of comment periods, the EPA has repeatedly delayed submission of its proposals for White House approval, angering both industries.

* Refiners in the United States called for a cut in the 2014 targets, arguing that they cannot blend more than 10 percent ethanol with gasoline because of vehicle safety and performance concerns.

* The EPA targets are based on total volumes, meaning that flat-to-falling gasoline consumption in the United States could allow for an increase beyond the ethanol "blendwall" of 10 percent.

* Targets for gasoline blends are split between first-generation biofuel - largely corn-based ethanol - and second-generation cellulosic ethanol.

* The EPA proposals cut volumes for corn-based biofuels to 13 billion gallons from the 14.4 billion gallons originally envisaged.

* It proposed cutting cellulosic volumes to 17 million gallons from 1.75 billion gallons, reflecting over-optimistic production projections for the industry when the Energy Independence and Security Act was passed in 2007.

NOVOZYMES' POSITION

* "When you talk about the future, first-generation ethanol is already part of the supply chain, so I have a hard time imagining that they would create a law that would wipe that out," Andy Fordyce, Novozymes' business operations head, said.

* The company's corn-ethanol business has grown by about 26 percent in the first half of this year, with increased ethanol production accounting for about 9 percent. Most of the remaining growth was from the sale of new enzymes to ethanol producers.

* Changes in EPA targets for cellulosic ethanol could prove more damaging to what is still a nascent segment of the biofuels sector. But unlike corn-based ethanol, which is almost solely based in North America, there are more markets for cellulosic.

