BRIEF-Vita 34 says to buy competitor Seracell Pharma
* dgap-adhoc: vita 34 ag: vita 34 concludes purchase agreement for the entire acquisition of its competitor seracell pharma ag
COPENHAGEN, April 23 Danish enzymes producer Novozymes A/S said on Wednesday: * To open new research and development center in United States * $36 million North Carolina facility to create 100 new science jobs
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched its asthma inhaler and the authorized generic of the drug on Thursday, nearly three months after it got U.S. approval to market a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.