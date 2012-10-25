* Q3 EBIT 720 mln DKK, vs consensus 631 mln
* Still sees EBIT up 11-14 pct in 2012
* Bioenergy enzymes sales fall as U.S. ethanol output drops
* Narrows sales outlook to bottom of fcast range
COPENHAGEN, Oct 25 Danish industrial enzymes
maker Novozymes said a larger than expected rise in
third-quarter earnings helped offset the impact of falling
ethanol production in the drought-hit United States.
The company, whose enzymes are used in the production of
many consumer goods from detergents to biofuels, reported solid
sales growth for its detergent enzymes in emerging markets
helping it reiterate its outlook for full-year profits.
Novozymes now sees full-year sales growth of 7 percent, at
the lower end of its forecast in August for 7-9 percent.
"Enzyme sales to the Household Care and animal feed
industries performed well as anticipated, but sales growth in
the bioenergy area remains challenged. As a consequence,
expectations for full-year sales growth have been adjusted,"
Chief Executive Steen Riisgaard said.
Sales of bioenergy enzymes, which account for around 15
percent of turnover, fell 1 percent in the first nine months of
the year amid lower U.S. ethanol production. Bioenergy enzymes
would be lower in the fourth quarter than a year ago, Novozymes
said.
Earlier this month, ethanol production in the United States
fell to its lowest level since data was released in June 2010
hit largely by soaring prices for corn due to drought. Corn is
the main feedstock used to produce ethanol in the country and
enzymes are used to break down corn into sugars that can be
fermented into ethanol.
Novozymes said household care enzymes, which includes
detergent enzymes and makes up a third of turnover, would be the
main contributor after 14 percent growth in the first nine
months helped by solid emerging market growth.
Novozymes, which shares the biofuel enzymes market with U.S.
chemicals group DuPont, now expects U.S. ethanol output
to drop 5 percent this year, to 13.3 billion gallons, down from
its August forecast for a 4 percent fall.
Chief Financial Officer Benny Loft told Reuters Novozymes
was not losing market share within bioenergy enzymes in the
U.S., and he saw no signs of slowing growth for detergent
enzymes.
Novozymes stood by guidance for operating profit growth of
11-14 percent this year after the profit grew to 720 million
crowns ($125 million) in the third quarter from a year-ago 631
million, beating a forecast of 689 million in a Reuters poll.
Its shares were up 0.7 percent at 0907 GMT, in line with the
wider market in Copenhagen, taking a year-to-date rise
to 2 percent.