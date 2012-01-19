COPENHAGEN Jan 19 Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes is not constrained financially when it comes to acquisitions and it is currently looking at smaller acquisition targets, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

CFO Benny Loft also told Reuters that a new enzyme for second-generation biofuel production would help Novozymes outgrow the market for biofuel enzymes this year.

He said upward pressure on raw materials prices would continue this year.

Earlier on Thursday, Novozymes reported a smaller-than-expected 19 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax and gave a cautious outlook for 2012 due to global economic uncertainty. (Reporting by Henriette Jacobsen)