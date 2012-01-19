COPENHAGEN Jan 19 Danish industrial
enzymes producer Novozymes is not constrained
financially when it comes to acquisitions and it is currently
looking at smaller acquisition targets, its chief financial
officer said on Thursday.
CFO Benny Loft also told Reuters that a new enzyme for
second-generation biofuel production would help Novozymes
outgrow the market for biofuel enzymes this year.
He said upward pressure on raw materials prices would
continue this year.
Earlier on Thursday, Novozymes reported a
smaller-than-expected 19 percent increase in fourth-quarter
earnings before interest and tax and gave a cautious outlook for
2012 due to global economic uncertainty.
