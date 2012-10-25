COPENHAGEN Oct 25 Danish industrial enzymes
maker Novozymes posted a bigger rise than expected in
third-quarter operating profit on Thursday but narrowed its 2012
sales guidance to the low end of a previous forecast range.
Earnings before interest and tax rose to 720 million crowns
($125.2 million) in the July to September quarter from a
year-earlier 631 million, against an average forecast of 689
million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Novozymes, whose enzymes are used in production of many
consumer goods from detergents to biofuels, stood by guidance
for operating profit growth of 11-14 percent this year.
($1 = 5.7514 Danish crowns)
