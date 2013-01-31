BRIEF-Milestone Scientific enters into an asset purchase agreement with Apad Octrooi
* Entered into an asset purchase agreement with Apad Octrooi and APAD - SEC filing
COPENHAGEN Jan 31 Denmark's Novozymes A/S said on Thursday: * Acquires enzyme business from Canadian Iogen Corporation * Acquires Iogen Bio-Products, the industrial enzyme business of
Ottawa-based Iogen Corporation for CAD 67.5 million * Sees potential earn-out payments of up to CAD 12.5 million * Acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on Novozymes' sales
growth in 2013 of around 0.5 percentage point depending on when the
acquisition is closed
* Entered into an asset purchase agreement with Apad Octrooi and APAD - SEC filing
* Aldeyra Therapeutics enters controlled equity offering sales deal under which may offer, sell,through cantor, shares with offering price up to $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: