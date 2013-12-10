GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks off lows, oil rallies after U.S. missile strike on Syria
* US NFP data expected to show slowing, but still solid growth
COPENHAGEN Dec 10 Danish enzymes producer Novozymes said on Tuesday:
* Teams up with United States' Monsanto to provide sustainable bioagricultural solutions
* Monsanto will pay Novozymes an aggregate upfront payment of $300 million net
* Agreement is subject to approval of national antitrust authorities, deal is expected to close in early 2014.
* Announces a new stock buyback program worth up to 2 billion Danish crowns ($367.8 million) in total
* Monsanto agreement is not expected to have any financial impact on Novozymes in 2013
* By entering the profit-sharing alliance Novozymes' sales will be downward adjusted by up to 1 percent in 2014
* Expects a slightly positive EBIT contribution from the bioag alliance in 2014 compared with 2013 Further company coverage:
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp announces appointment of new chief financial officer
* Shares 0.38 pct lower at 15.62 euros at 1114 GMT (Adds background on Deutsche Bank strategy)