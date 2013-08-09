* Q2 EBIT 734 mln DKK vs 724 mln forecast

COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes reported a rise in second-quarter operating profit, aided by stronger sales in all of its business units, and slightly narrowed its operating profit and sales growth outlook.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 734 million Danish crowns ($132 million) in April-June from 674 million crowns a year earlier, slightly above a forecast for 724 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The group revised its full-year sales growth outlook to 5-7 percent in Danish crowns against a previous forecast of 5-8 percent and operating profit growth to 4-6 percent from 4-7 percent.

In detergent enzymes, Novozymes' largest business area, sales grew by 7 percent to 1.07 billion crowns, in line with forecasts.

"Sales to emerging markets continued to be a significant growth contributor," Novozymes said in a statement.

Sales of Novozymes' ethanol enzymes grew by 5 percent in the quarter to 475 million crowns, exceeding analysts' average expectations for 456 million.

Novozymes managed to offset a 2 percent production decline in the United States ethanol market by gaining market share with the release of a new enzyme product, Avantec, designed to increase the ethanol yield of corn.

Novozymes' sales of feed enzymes grew by 8 percent to 439 million crowns

($1 = 5.5718 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)