* Novozymes lowers 2016 sales guidance, shares drop 11 pct

* Innovation and product launches should drive growth

* 6-7 pct sales growth not a target for next year

* Corn product to boost weak growth in Monsanto alliance

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Aug 10 Novozymes, a Danish maker of enzymes and micro-organisms used in agriculture and to produce fuel, is relying on new products to restore sales momentum, its chief executive said on Wednesday but warned investors that the process could take time.

The company lowered its forecast for organic sales growth this year to only 2-4 percent from 3-5 percent when it published its second quarter results on Wednesday. Its shares fell by as much as 11 percent after the report.

Chief Executive Peder Holk Nielsen said he was confident of returning to more typical sales growth levels of 6-7 percent over the next four years.

"It's our pipeline, our innovation, that should drive it," Nielsen told Reuters in an interview at his office in the company headquarters in Bagsvaerd near Copenhagen on Wednesday.

"We will return to something that looks like our historical growth of 6 to 7 percent within in this decade," he said. "In our plans it will be built up, and our innovation pipeline supports that very well".

Novozymes, whose peers include Dupont and Dutch firm DSM, produces enzymes that replace chemical agents in detergents and speed production of food, animal feed and corn-based bioethanol fuel.

The business had flourished since being spun off from Novo Nordisk in 2000, but lower energy prices have hit demand for its enzymes used in the production of advanced biofuel and an alliance with U.S. seed company Monsanto is yet to pay off.

SLOWER GROWTH

Novozymes has a longer-term goal to lift organic sales growth to 8-10 percent but said in January that growth "from 2017 and through to the end of this decade is expected to be in line with the historical performance of 6-7 percent".

When asked on Wednesday if the company might reach the 6-7 percent target only in 2020, Nielsen said: "I would not read it like that. But in principle I suppose you could read it like that".

Last year organic sales growth slipped to 4 percent, from 7 percent each of the two previous years.

Novozymes has been hit by a lower oil price that has slowed the development of so-called advanced biofuel, which was once expected to power sales growth.

The alliance with Monsanto, dubbed BioAg, is seen by analysts as an increasingly important source of growth for the company now that progress for advanced biofuel has slowed.

But in the first half of 2016 sales from the alliance fell due to weaker demand from cash-strapped U.S. soybean farmers.

Novozymes expects a new product for corn, that will be launched late this year, to help to boost sales.

The hope is that up to 500 million acres of crops should be treated with BioAg's products by 2025, up from around 60 million today.

The alliance is focused on developing micro-organisms such as bacteria and fungi that can protect crops from pests and diseases and enhance plant productivity and fertility. (Editing by Keith Weir)