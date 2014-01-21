COPENHAGEN Jan 21 Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes reported a rise in fourth-quarter operating profit on Tuesday in line with analysts' average forecast.

Its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 703 million Danish crowns ($128 million) in the October to December quarter from a year-earlier 671 million crowns and against an average forecast of 699 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..

Novozymes, whose enzymes are used in the production of goods from detergents to biofuels, forecast operating profit growth of 6 to 9 percent this year, up from 6 percent achieved in 2013.

($1 = 5.5016 Danish crowns)