COPENHAGEN Jan 21 Danish industrial enzymes
maker Novozymes reported a rise in fourth-quarter
operating profit on Tuesday in line with analysts' average
forecast.
Its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 703
million Danish crowns ($128 million) in the October to December
quarter from a year-earlier 671 million crowns and against an
average forecast of 699 million crowns in a Reuters poll of
analysts..
Novozymes, whose enzymes are used in the production of goods
from detergents to biofuels, forecast operating profit growth of
6 to 9 percent this year, up from 6 percent achieved in 2013.
($1 = 5.5016 Danish crowns)
