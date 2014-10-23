COPENHAGEN Oct 23 Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes reported third quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and raised its full-year outlook for operating profit growth.

The firm's operating profit rose to 831 million Danish crowns ($141 million), above a forecast for 785 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

For the full year, the firm now sees operating profit growth of 14 to 15 percent, up from a previous guidance for 9 to 11 percent. Net profit growth is now seen at 13 to 14 percent, also up from 9 to 11 percent.

(1 US dollar = 5.8871 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)