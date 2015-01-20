BRIEF- Ocean Wealth Crowd cuts stake in 21Lady
* Says second biggest shareholder Ocean Wealth Crowd LLC cut stake in the company to 0 percent from 31.8 percent
COPENHAGEN Jan 20 Danish enzyme maker Novozymes said sales and operating profit for 2014 were roughly in line with analysts' expectations, but it trimmed its longer-term sales forecasts.
Revenue for 2014 came in at 12.46 billion Danish crowns ($1.94 billion) against a forecast for 12.48 billion in a Reuters poll. The company earned an operating profit of 3.38 billion crowns compared with 3.33 billion expected by analysts.
It said it saw annual organic sales growth of 8-10 percent through to 2020. That was a reduction from the 10 percent or more it had previously announced.
($1 = 6.4173 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki and Annabella Nielsen, editing by)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 9.5 million dirhams versus profit of 1.1 million dirhams year ago