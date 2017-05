COPENHAGEN Oct 22 Denmark's Novozymes , the world's largest industrial enzymes maker, reported third-quarter results broadly in line with analysts' forecasts and narrowed its full-year forecasts within initial ranges.

Novozymes said its earnings before interest and tax were 1 billion Danish crowns ($151.9 million), compared with an average forecast of 971 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. It had revenue of 3.5 billion crowns, as expected.

($1 = 6.5833 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Pravin Char)