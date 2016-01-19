COPENHAGEN Jan 19 Danish enzyme maker Novozymes
said on Tuesday operating profit for the fourth
quarter of 2015 was roughly in line with analysts' expectations,
but trimmed its longer-term sales forecasts.
Revenue for the quarter came in at 3.45 billion Danish
crowns ($498.3 million) against a forecast for 3.49 billion in a
Reuters poll. The company made an operating profit of 962
million crowns compared with 959 million expected by analysts.
It said it saw annual organic sales growth of 6-7 percent
through to 2020. That was a reduction from the 8-10 percent
target through 2020 it had previously announced.
($1 = 6.8629 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)