COPENHAGEN, April 20 Danish enzymes maker
Novozymes' first-quarter sales and operating profit
were roughly in line with analysts' expectations, but it trimmed
its full-year forecast due to lower currency exchange rates.
First-quarter revenue was 3.61 billion Danish crowns ($551
million) against a forecast for 3.62 billion in a Reuters poll.
Operating profit was 950 million crowns compared with 964
million expected by analysts.
The company maintained its outlook for full-year organic
sales growth and net profit growth, but lowered its outlook for
sales and EBIT growth in Danish crowns to 1 to 3 percent from an
earlier guidance of 3 to 5 percent.
($1 = 6.5514 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Susan Thomas)