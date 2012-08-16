(Recasts lead, adds details, quote, share price) * Six-month EBIT 1.34 bln DKK vs forecast 1.32 bln * Company raises 2012 operating profit guidance * Says U.S biofuel industry faces tough 2012 * Shares up 4 pct on guidance upgrade By John Acher and Teis Jensen COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes said sales of biofuel enzymes stalled in the first half of the year and warned of a worse impact to come from drought in the United States and lower production of ethanol. The company narrowly beat forecasts with a 12-percent rise in first-half operating profit and lifted guidance for full-year operating earnings, boosting its shares by more than 4 percent. But it lowered its sales forecast partly due to worries about U.S. ethanol production, an important client industry for enzymes. Novozymes said sales by its Household Care Enzymes division grew 15 percent owing to greater use of enzymes in detergents to improve laundry performance at low temperatures. But the U.S. drought and low fuel consumption is hitting ethanol production, leading to a 1 percent drop in sales of bioenergy enzymes, Novozymes said. "When we look into the second half of the year, it is the development of the American ethanol market that worries us," Chief Financial Officer Benny Loft told Reuters. "The big factor that has changed our view of the full year 2012 is that the expectation for ethanol production in the second half has fallen," Loft said. The company said it now expects full-year 2012 U.S. ethanol production to fall by about 4 percent this year and end at around 13.4 billion gallons, instead of an earlier expectation of 2-3 percent growth. The United Nations has urged the United States to cut ethanol production - largely from corn - amid worries about a food shortage later this year Novozymes earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.35 billion Danish crowns ($222.76 million) in the first six months of the year from 1.21 billion in the first half last year, exceeding analysts' average estimate of a rise to 1.32 billion in a Reuters poll. The company raised guidance for 2012 EBIT growth to 11-14 percent from an earlier forecast of 9-12 percent. It bumped up its 2012 EBIT margin forecast to 23-24 percent from an earlier range of 22-23 percent, but lowered its sales growth in Danish crowns to 7-9 percent from 7-11 percent. "The increased expectation for EBIT margin is primarily a result of a favourable development in currency exchange rates and an expected lower increase in total costs," the company said. Shares in Novozymes traded up 3.9 percent by 0738GMT, against a 0.2 percent decline in the Copenhagen bourse's benchmark index. (Editing by David Cowell)