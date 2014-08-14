(Adds detail from report, analyst)
Aug 14 Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes
reported second quarter earnings in line with
expectations on Thursday and raised its full-year outlook for
operating profit growth.
The firm's operating profit increased by 7 percent to 787
million Danish crowns (140.97 million US dollar), broadly in
line with a forecast for 792 million crowns in a Reuters poll
.
For the full year, the firm now sees operating profit growth
of 9 to 11 percent, above a previous guidance for 8 to 10
percent, while organic revenue growth is at 6 to 9 percent, in
line with the previous guidance.
Novozymes is the world's largest producer of enzymes which
can be used in the production of detergents, bioethanol, food,
beer and animal feed.
Sales in its bioenergy division jumped 26 percent in local
currencies in the first half of the year. Novozymes provides
enzymes that are used in the production of ethanol, which can be
used as a renewable fuel mixed with gasoline.
It said about a third of ethanol produced in the United
States uses one of three Novozymes products.
However, the results may not be good enough for some
investors who were expecting even more after a strong first
quarter, Alm. Brand analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen said,
predicting that shares could fall by as much as 5 percent.
"The expectations in the market, including our own, were too
high prior to the report due to Novozymes' strong first quarter
and the indications we saw in amongst others the detergent and
ethanol markets," he said.
"The margin is strong, but it is far from enough to offset
the disappointing top line."
