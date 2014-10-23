* Q3 operating profit 831 mln DKK vs 785 mln forecast

* Full-year profit outlook raised partly due to strong dollar

* Shares rise as much as 9 percent, highest one-day rise in 3 yrs (Adds detail on new product launches, CEO quotes, context)

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Oct 23 Novozymes shares recorded their biggest one-day rise in three years on Thursday after the Danish industrial enzymes maker raised its full-year profit forecast.

The outlook upgrade followed a rise in quarterly profit driven by strong sales in its household products division as the company launched a range of more powerful washing powder detergent enzymes which proved successful.

Shares in the company rose as much as 9 percent, the biggest gainers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after it said it now expects operating profit growth of 14-15 percent for 2014, up from a previous guidance of 9-11 percent.

Novozymes posted a 10 percent year-on-year rise third-quarter operating profit to 831 million Danish crowns ($141 million) - above a forecast for 785 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

At its household division, which mainly makes detergent enzymes and accounts for over a third of group revenue, sales rose 6 percent to 1.14 billion crowns - slightly above the 1.12 billion expected by the analysts and much higher than the 1 percent growth in the second quarter.

Novozymes is the world's largest producer of enzymes, which can be used in washing powder as well as in food, beer, animal feed and bioethanol fuel. In 2013 it had earnings before interest and tax - EBIT, or operating profit - of 2.9 billion crowns.

Analysts had started to doubt whether the company would be able to reach its organic sales growth target of more than 10 percent annually from 2015 onwards as the commercialisation of advanced bioethanol continues to progress slowly.

Concerns were compounded when sales in the household division - a traditional growth area - increased by only 1 percent in the second quarter. That sent its shares down over 6 percent when it announced the results in August.

"There has been great concern up until this report, but they delivered, and delivered way more than expected in both margins and bottom line," Alm. Brand analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen said on Thursday.

STRONG DOLLAR

The company said the household division had launched several new detergent products which had sold well. It said the new enzymes improved cleaning, allowed lower-temperature washing and replaced traditional chemicals in detergents.

"If we make innovation that makes a difference for the consumers then in all likelihood the detergent makers will take advantage of that innovation and bring it to the consumers," Chief Executive Peder Holk Nielsen told Reuters Insider.

"So even in a time where consumers are a bit reluctant to spend more money we can actually grow the business. And I think the third quarter is a good example of that," he said.

Chief Financial Officer Benny Loft said the full-year profit forecast hike was also down to exchange rates trends - particularly the strong dollar which boosted U.S sales.

The Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, lost 50 ores to the dollar in the third quarter to stand at around 5.95 per dollar at the end of September, from 5.45 at the beginning of July.

As more than a third of Novozymes' sales is in North America, mainly for the U.S. bioethanol industry, the company has gained from the strengthening of the dollar.

Shares in the company, which have risen 13.9 percent so far in 2014, were up 7.5 percent at 260.60 crowns at 1320 GMT. Copenhagen's benchmark OMX index was up 0.5 percent.

(US dollar = 5.8871 Danish crown) (Additional reporting by Annabella Nielsen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Pravin Char)