* CFO still optimistic about BioAg alliance with Monsanto
* Say price pressures greater than expected
* Share price sinks 13 percent after Q3 earnings miss
(Adds CFO comments, details)
By Annabella PultzNielsen
COPENHAGEN, Oct 26 Pressure from low oil and
crop prices rose on Novozymes during the third
quarter, its chief financial officer said, after the Danish
enzyme manufacturer missed profit expectations and trimmed its
full-year outlook.
Its shares were down 13 percent at 249 crowns by 0835 GMT.
The firm has been anxiously watching to see what Bayer's
purchase of Monsanto in September will mean
for its BioAg Alliance with the U.S. firm.
Speaking to Reuters, CFO Benny Loft gave no indication that
he thought the future of the alliance was under threat, saying
he expected manufacturing costs for the bioethanol it produces
to fall.
Novozymes Chief Executive Peder Holk Nielsen told Reuters
last month he expected to have talks with Bayer about the future
of the BioAg Alliance before the takeover was completed.
Loft said on Wednesday Novozymes had known at the start of
2016 that its bioethanol business would be pressured, "but we
didn't expect it to be as pressured as we see now".
"Prices on crops have fallen, which makes many farmers not
invest in long-term solutions (for their crops) and only buy the
grains instead of the technology that we offer," he said.
Third-quarter operating profit was 973 million Danish crowns
($142 million), below the 1.03 billion crowns forecast in a
Reuters poll.
The firm, spun off from drugmaker Novo Nordisk in
2000, said it now expected full-year sales in Danish crowns to
grow 0-1 percent, down from previous guidance of 1-3 percent.
It expected full-year operating profit up 1-2 percent,
trimmed from previous guidance of 1-3 percent.
Danish ingredient and enzymes maker Chr. Hansen's
chief financial officer said on Wednesday the company saw signs
of improvement in the agricultural segment, but it would be a
while before the farming economy recovered.
($1 = 6.8291 Danish crowns)
(writing by John Stonestreet; editing by Susan Thomas)