COPENHAGEN Oct 26 Danish enzymes manufacturer
Novozymes posted a lower-than-expected third quarter
operating profit (EBIT) and trimmed its full-year outlook to the
lower end of its previous range.
Operating profit was 973 million Danish crowns ($142
million), below the 1.03 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters
poll.
Novozymes said it now expects full-year sales in Danish
crowns to grow 0-1 percent, down from previous guidance of 1-3
percent, and sees full-year operating profit up 1-2 percent,
down from a previous guidance of 1-3 percent.
($1 = 6.8291 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Annabella PultzNielsen, editing by John
Stonestreet)