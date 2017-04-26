(Adds word 'enzymes' in second paragraph)
April 26 Danish enzymes maker Novozymes
posted slightly better-than-expected revenues for the
first quarter on Wednesday and said it would launch a new
product in the autumn, sending its shares up more than 5 percent
to a nine-month high.
* Novozymes will launch new laundry detergent enzymes in the
autumn, aimed at improving low temperature washing "using newly
developed technologies that prevent bacteria from returning
after a wash," chief executive Peder Holk Nielsen told Reuters.
* Nielsen said the firm is looking into possible smaller
acquisitions in probiotics and BioAg (microbial-based
agricultural solutions)
* "I definitely believe we will have more collaborations,
like the one with Boehringer Ingelheim. A lot of the new
projects will be made in collaborations".
* Sales were stronger than expected in both Food & Beverage
and Bioenergy driven by increased demand for innovative products
and positive momentum in ethanol production, said Jyske Bank,
which has a sell rating on the stock.
* First-quarter sales reached 3.74 billion Danish crowns
($548.19 million) just above the expectations by analysts polled
by Reuters.
* Q1 EBIT reached 1.01 billion crowns in line with analysts'
expectations.
* It repeated its outlook for 2017 of an organic sales
growth of 2-5 percent and an EBIT margin of above 26 percent.
