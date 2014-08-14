Aug 14 Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes
reported second quarter earnings in line with
expectations on Thursday and raised its full-year outlook for
operating profit growth.
The firm's operating profit increasead by 7 percent to 787
million Danish crowns (140.97 million US dollar), broadly in
line with a forecast for 792 million crowns in a Reuters poll
.
For the full year, the firm now sees operating profit growth
of 9 to 11 percent, above a previous guidance for 8 to 10
percent, while organic revenue growth is at 6 to 9 percent, in
line with the previous guidance.
(1 US dollar = 5.5827 Danish crown)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)