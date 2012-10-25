BRIEF-Weiguang Biological Products' IPO oversubscribed in online tranche
June 4 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
STOCKHOLM Oct 25 Novozymes A/S : * Says the expectations for full-year 2012 EBIT growth, EBIT margin and net
profit growth are maintained, as is the expectation for free cash flow. * Says the expectation for organic sales growth is adjusted within the
previously announced range to 4%. * Says sales growth is now expected at 3% in local currency and 7% in dkk * Says household care enzymes sales are still expected to be the strongest
contributor to full-year sales growth * Says bioenergy enzymes sales in the fourth quarter are still expected to be
below the level of the strong fourth quarter of 2011
June 4 Women with advanced breast cancer who carry specific genetic mutations experienced double the response rate and delayed disease progression when treated with AstraZeneca Plc's Lynparza compared with standard chemotherapy, according to data from a late-stage trial presented on Sunday.