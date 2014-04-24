COPENHAGEN, April 24 Danish industrial enzymes
producer Novozymes reported a bigger-than-expected
rise in first-quarter operating profit, helped by a one-off
positive impact from its alliance with U.S. company Monsanto
.
The group raised its outlook and now expects operating
profit to grow by 8 to 10 percent from an earlier 6 to 9
percent. Expectations for sales growth was adjusted to 4 to 6
percent from 4 to 7 percent in Danish crowns.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 923 million
Danish crowns ($170.96 million) in the first quarter from 709
million crowns a year ago, above a forecast for 819 million
crowns in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 5.3989 Danish Crowns)
