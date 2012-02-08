Feb 8 Canadian oil and gas company Novus
Energy Inc forecast a 67 percent jump in production this
year as it scales up spending in its key Viking project in
Dodsland, Saskatchewan.
Novus Energy -- which has operations in Viking, Bakken and
Cardium, where it is targeting mainly light oil resource plays
-- also said its total proven reserves jumped 83 percent,
largely on reserve additions from its Viking project.
For the fourth quarter, the company produced about 2,845
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), an increase of 81
percent.
The company pegged its 2012 capital expenditures at C$81
million, up from its budget of C$60 million for the previous
year.
Novus Energy expects to produce 3,300 boe/d this year. The
company said it would exit the year with production at 4,500
boe/d.