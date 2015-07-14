BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
July 14 NOW:Pensions, the UK unit of Danish pension fund ATP, appointed Adrian Boulding director of policy.
Boulding will assume the role in September on a one-day-a-week basis to balance his other responsibilities at not-for-profit association TISA and consultancy Dunstan Thomas.
Boulding is currently pensions strategy director at Legal and General. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
