PARIS Dec 15 A downgrade of France's AAA
credit rating would not be justified and ratings agencies are
making decisions based more on politics than economics, European
Central Bank policymaker Christian Noyer said on Thursday.
Speaking in an interview with local newspaper Le Telegramme
de Brest to be published later on Thursday, Noyer also
questioned whether the use of ratings agencies to guide
investors was still valid.
"In the arguments they (ratings agencies) present, there are
more political arguments than economic ones," said Noyer, the
head of the Bank of France and a member of the ECB's governing
council.
French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Wednesday that
decisions by rating agencies were "sometimes subjective and
political", and that any loss of France's top-notch AAA rating
would be regrettable but not disastrous.
Standard and Poor's is due to decide whether or not to
downgrade euro zone countries in the coming days following an EU
agreement on Friday to forge tougher fiscal rules.
"The downgrade does not appear to me to be justified when
considering economic fundamentals," Noyer said. "Otherwise, they
should start by downgrading Britain which has more deficits, as
much debt, more inflation, less growth than us and where credit
is slumping," he said.
Noyer was also unhappy about critical comments from ratings
agencies following last week's EU summit in Brussels. He said
such comments had weakened positive sentiment that arose in the
markets following the agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper
integration in the euro zone.
"Frankly, the agencies have become incomprehensible and
irrational. They threaten even when states have taken strong and
positive decisions," Noyer said. "One could think that the use
of agencies to guide investors is no longer valid."