ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
Jan 19 Np3 Fastigheter AB :
* Says has signed lease agreement with Scandbook AB in Falun
* Lease agreement regards premises in industrial property in Falun and runs until beginning of 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago