LPC-Junior investors get paid out as NPAC refis with cheaper loans

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Second-lien investors to Finnish paper and packaging group Nordic Packaging and Container Holdings (NPAC) are set to receive an early repayment premium as the company prepares to refinance out of the more expensive junior tranche with a cheaper €75m add-on term loan, banking sources said.

US private equity house Madison Dearborn Partners agreed to buy NPAC in September 2016, backed with a €315m covenant-lite loan financing raised in November.

That financing comprised a €240m seven-year term loan B and a €35m eight-year second-lien loan.

Less than a year after buying the company, shareholders are set to repay the second-lien, which was privately placed with four funds. The penalty for early repayment will be to pay out the loan at 102% of face value.

Despite paying up, the economics still work in the company’s favour to raise the add-on term loan and scrap the second-lien.

“Second-liens are so expensive so the borrower is saving by refinancing with a first-lien, even if it means paying a redemption penalty,” a banker said.

Second-liens typically pay around 850bp. The add-on term loan will pay in line with the existing term loan B, at 500bp over Euribor with a 0% floor.

In addition, shareholders are set to take a dividend of €35m, realising value in the company quite soon after purchasing it, sources said.

Goldman Sachs and Barclays are leading the add-on financing and lenders have been offered a 25bp consent fee and asked to commit to the deal by July 25.

NPAC had revenues of €352m and adjusted Ebitda of €55m in 2016. It operates under two segments and brands, Powerflute and Corenso. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)