BEIJING, March 6 The lion's share of local government loans held by China's biggest bank are backed by sufficient cash flows, the head of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China said on Tuesday, brushing off concerns over the viability of the debt.

China's local governments issued massive amounts of debt over the past few years, often through special funding vehicles, to finance building that helped China stave off the global economic crisis.

ICBC President Yang Kaisheng said that 90.4 percent of the local government loans held by his bank are for projects with sufficient revenue streams to meet payments.

Another 6.4 percent can "mostly" pay for themselves, he said, meaning that cash flows cover more than 70 percent of the principle and interest payments.

ICBC's example shows that the Chinese overall debt situation is under control, he told reporters at a press conference during annual parliamentary meetings. (Reporting By Zhou Xin, Writing by Lucy Hornby; Editing by Ken Wills)