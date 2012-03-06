BEIJING, March 6 The lion's share of local
government loans held by China's biggest bank are backed by
sufficient cash flows, the head of Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China said on Tuesday, brushing off
concerns over the viability of the debt.
China's local governments issued massive amounts of debt
over the past few years, often through special funding vehicles,
to finance building that helped China stave off the global
economic crisis.
ICBC President Yang Kaisheng said that 90.4 percent of the
local government loans held by his bank are for projects with
sufficient revenue streams to meet payments.
Another 6.4 percent can "mostly" pay for themselves, he
said, meaning that cash flows cover more than 70 percent of the
principle and interest payments.
ICBC's example shows that the Chinese overall debt situation
is under control, he told reporters at a press conference during
annual parliamentary meetings.
(Reporting By Zhou Xin, Writing by Lucy Hornby; Editing by Ken
Wills)