MUMBAI Nov 22 Nuclear Power Corp of India (NPCIL) has once again scrapped a planned issue to raise at least 15 billion rupees via a single tranche bond, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

The five-year bond with a put/call at the end of 18 months was launched aiming at interest from foreign investors.

The company has scrapped the issue saying the bids came in at higher coupons, the sources said.

NPCIL was planning to raise at least 15 billion rupees, with a green shoe of up to 5 billion rupees via bonds.

Earlier this month, the company had scrapped a three-tranche bond sale to raise a similar amount for which it had invited bids by Oct. 31.

Most of the bidders bid at 9.80 percent, much above the company's hopes of garnering funds in the vicinity of 9.30 percent, two of the sources said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)