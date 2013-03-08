US STOCKS-Wall St falls as bank stocks weigh
MUMBAI, March 8 Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd (NPCIL) plans to raise 15 billion rupees ($275.05 million) through 10-year bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The state-run entity has invited bids on Tuesday and has scheduled the pay-in on March 15, as per the document.
The issue is rated AAA by Crisil and will pay a semi-annual coupon.
($1 = 54.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
