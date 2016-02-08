(Adds details, background)
LONDON Feb 8 RWE's British unit
npower plans to reduce domestic gas prices by an average of 5.2
percent from March 28, the company said on Monday.
The move follows similar cuts from rivals E.ON,
SSE and Scottish Power in recent weeks,
reflecting a drop in wholesale gas prices.
RWE npower, one of Britain's big six power companies, said
the price cut meant that on average the annual standard domestic
gas tariff was now 32 pounds cheaper at 591 pounds per year.
"I'm absolutely clear that energy suppliers must give
consumers a fair deal and that's why I've been calling on energy
companies to put their customers first and pass on savings to
them," Britain's Energy and Climate Change Secretary Amber Rudd
said in a statement, urging other suppliers to follow suit.
Britain's biggest energy suppliers, which also include
Centrica and EDF Energy, are facing a shake-up
from the outcome of a competition watchdog investigation set to
conclude in June.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Karolin Schaps; Editing by
Mark Potter)