Nov 27 Npower, the UK arm of Germany utility RWE
, is expected on Thursday to announce it is moving
1,000 back-office jobs to India from Britain and axing another
400 in the UK, a source familiar with the matter said.
The source said that npower will also outsource 550 jobs to
another company within the UK.
RWE recently said it planned to cut 6,750 jobs across Europe
during 2014 to 2016 to fight a deep crisis in Europe's energy
industry.
Npower is among the big six energy suppliers in the UK that
have raised household electricity and gas charges. The company
in October announced an average rate increase of 10.4
percent.
Sky News, which first reported the news, said employees in
the Midlands and in the north of England were expected to be the
moat affected.
Npower employs about 9,500 people in the UK.