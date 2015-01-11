BRIEF-Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announces closure of its Pimenton mine
* Cerro grande mining corporation announces the closure of its pimenton mine
Jan 11 Shire Plc said it will acquire NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc in an all-stock transaction for about $5.2 billion, the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday.
Shire will pay $46.00 per NPS share, representing a premium of about 9.8 percent over NPS' Friday close.
Dublin-based Shire, whose proposed sale to AbbVie Inc fell apart in October, expects the deal to add to its adjusted earnings from 2016 onward. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Cerro grande mining corporation announces the closure of its pimenton mine
LONDON, May 12 U.S. oil firm Cobalt said it had filed requests for arbitration seeking more than $2 billion from Angola's state-run Sonangol after the two failed to reach an agreement on licence deadline extensions on two deepwater blocks, company filings showed this week.