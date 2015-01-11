BRIEF-Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announces closure of its Pimenton mine
* Cerro grande mining corporation announces the closure of its pimenton mine
(Corrects to replace "7.2 percent" with "9.8 percent", adds link to press release)
Jan 11 Shire Plc said it will acquire NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc in an all-stock transaction for about $5.2 billion, the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday.
Shire will pay $46.00 per NPS share, representing a premium of about 9.8 percent over NPS' Friday close.
Dublin-based Shire, whose proposed sale to AbbVie Inc fell apart in October, expects the deal to add to its adjusted earnings from 2016 onward. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Cerro grande mining corporation announces the closure of its pimenton mine
LONDON, May 12 U.S. oil firm Cobalt said it had filed requests for arbitration seeking more than $2 billion from Angola's state-run Sonangol after the two failed to reach an agreement on licence deadline extensions on two deepwater blocks, company filings showed this week.